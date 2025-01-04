Former Vanderbilt Offensive Coordinator Finds New Home With Charlotte
Vanderbilt has been busy this winter.
While they were preparing for their Birmingham Bowl showdown against Georgia Tech, Clark Lea and his staff were attacking the transfer portal to boost their roster ahead of the upcoming 2025 campaign.
And following their victory in the bowl game to secure their first winning season in over a decade, the Commodores have their sights set on following that up with another successful showing.
Thankfully, Vanderbilt is going to have some continuity on the coaching staff.
Lea decided to clean house a bit following a disappointing record in 2023, and after the Commodores had their best performance on offense and defense during his four-year tenure, they are able to build off that momentum with nobody of note leaving.
However, there is certainly a coaching carousel taking place around the country, and Vanderbilt's former offensive coordinator Todd Fitch is part of it by finding his next job, per 247Sports.
"Charlotte is expected to hire LSU senior analyst Todd Fitch as offensive coordinator, a source tells 247Sports' Chris Hummer. Fitch most recently served as an OC at Vanderbilt in 2020. He's previously held the role at La Tech, Boston College, USF & ECU."
As stated in that report, his most recent coaching role was in Nashville.
He was hired away from Louisiana Tech to be the offensive coordinator at Vanderbilt for the 2020 campaign, but when things went poorly, the athletic department decided to fire Derek Mason, appointing Fitch to be the interim for the final contest of the year.
He landed with Ohio State after that, serving as their offensive assistant from 2021-23 before moving into that same role with LSU this past season.
Now, Fitch will be running an offense again as an offensive coordinator at Charlotte, getting hired into this role by new head coach Tim Albin.