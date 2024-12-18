Four-Star Transfer Jordan White Announces His Commitment to Vanderbilt
It's been busy for Vanderbilt already in the transfer portal.
That is huge for this program after they decided to focus on bringing in collegiate players looking for new opportunities instead of prospects who need to be developed.
Clark Lea and his staff feel this strategy will help them compete in the short-term to become a more desirable place to play so that some of the top high schoolers in the country start considering the Commodores as a landing spot.
The decision to focus on portal additions also helped them put together the season they had in 2024.
With them qualifying for their first bowl game since 2018, one win against Georgia Tech will leave Vanderbilt with winning record for the first time in over a decade.
Lea wants to build upon this campaign, and with his latest portal addition, that will certainly help him achieve that goal.
Following the Commodores landing Gunner Givens to backfill one of the multiple openings on their offensive line, they have now earned a commitment from Liberty transfer Jordan White.
This is a monster pick up for Vanderbilt.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder is one of the best interior lineman in the country after being a two-year starter at Liberty the past two seasons.
Once a three-star recruit coming out of high school, he earned a four-star ranking in the portal and was seen as a top 40 transfer player and top three at his position per 247Sports.
Vanderbilt won this battle over some of the top programs in the country, including Michigan, Miami and South Carolina who all have been active during this portal period as they look to boost their roster heading into next season.
White will almost assuredly be a starter for the Commodores in 2025, and there's a good chance he'll be their best offensive lineman.