Kickoff Time Revealed for Vanderbilt Commodores Matchup Against South Carolina
The Vanderbilt Commodores have found out when they will be playing their second to last home game next week when the South Carolina Gamecocks come to town with the SEC revealing kickoff times for next week on Monday.
Vanderbilt and South Carolina will face off in Nashville at 3:15 p.m. CST (4:15 EST) next Saturday, November 9 as the Commodores will return home on the heels of this weekend's road trip south to take on the 3-5 Auburn Tigers. The schedule does not do Vanderbilt any favors with times still to be determined for a road game at No. 16 LSU the following week and hosting the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers in the final regular season game the week after that.
Sitting at 5-3, Vanderbilt is one game away from securing bowl eligibility and if they cannot defeat Auburn this weekend, the Gamecocks at home will present a phenomenal opportunity to do exactly that. If the team cannot win one of the next two, it's not impossible that this dream season for the Commodores could still end without a bowl game appearance with the most difficult stretch of the schedule coming at the end of the year.
South Carolina will be coming off a huge home game this week against No. 10 Texas A&M in a matchup many feel the Gamecocks will have a good chance to win after the Aggies earned a big victory over LSU last week, meanwhile Vanderbilt will return home from a road trip that they are an underdog in after the close loss to Texas.
Vanderbilt and Auburn will kick off this week at Jordan-Hare Stadium at 11:45 a.m. CST (12:45 EST). The SEC has generally been releasing game times a week before, so we should find out next week what time the road trip to Baton Rouge is going to take place.
Until that point, the Commodores must focus on the goal at hand and not get caught looking ahead as they seek bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018 when they lost the Texas Bowl to Baylor after a 6-6 regular season under head coach Derek Mason.