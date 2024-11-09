Livvy Dunne Takes Shot at Nick Saban Over Vanderbilt Comments on College Gameday
The Vanderbilt Commodores had an unlikely ally in their corner on ESPN’s College Gameday on Saturday.
During the final hour of the broadcast, the crew was joined by celebrity guest pickers Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne as they were in Baton Rouge for the SEC showdown between the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Dunne, who is entering her fifth year as one of the best gymnasts in college athletics for the Tigers took a shot at one of the legends on the panel. When the predictions for the Commodores and South Carolina Gamecocks came up, Dunne didn’t hesitate to throw shade at former Alabama head coach Nick Saban from a recent comment he made earlier in the season.
“Someone once said that Vanderbilt was the easiest place to play in the SEC,” Dunne said as she looked at Saban. “But not today. I’m going with Vanderbilt.”
Saban took a shot at Commodores fans because of the lack of attendance to games during the construction of the new stadium. On September 20th on the Pat McAfeee Show he said:
"The only place you play in the SEC that’s not hard to play in is Vanderbilt… when you play at Vanderbilt, you have more fans there than they have."
It didn’t seem to matter for the former coaches' team in Nashville a few weeks later as Vanderbilt upset Alabama on October 5th.
Dunne is the first current college athlete to be named a celebrity guest picker since Marcus Smart did so in 2013 while with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Commodores will take on the Gamecocks at FirstBank Stadium today as they look to secure their first winning season for the first time since 2013. The kick off is schedule for 4:15 p.m ET and will be available on SEC Network.