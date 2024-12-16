Local Transfer Safety Mose Phillips Visited Vanderbilt Commodores
While the transfer portal can certainly be frustrating for teams like Vanderbilt when top programs around the country pluck their best players, it also gives them a chance to bring in some of their past recruiting targets who ended up elsewhere but are looking for a new opportunity.
Clark Lea and his staff believe taking that direction is the best way for them to move forward at this point in time, so with a massive list of targets they would love to bring in, the Commodores are extending offers and hosting transfer portal players.
Per Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports, they hosted Mose Phillips III on campus this past weekend.
The cornerback played his high school football at Cane Ridge in Nashville, so the local angle is present here after he committed to Virginia Tech as a three-star recruit in the 2023 class.
Phillips has boasted a good career thus far.
He played in 13 games as a true freshman, recording 27 total tackles and a forced fumble, but this past season is really where he turned heads. He wracked up 65 tackles, 34 of them solo, while also having four for a loss, one sack, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.
He's one of the most productive players in the portal, and with two years of eligibility remaining, he would be a great addition for Vanderbilt.
Weinstein didn't give further information about how the visit went, although he thinks the Commodores are in a good position.
How this develops will be seen.