LSU Tigers Will Wear Rare Jersey Color in Game Against Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt will be coming off a well deserved bye week when they face LSU this weekend.
The Commodores have already won enough games to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2018, but with their sights set on producing one of the best campaigns in recent program history, they are heading into the final two contests of the regular season with upsets on their mind.
Facing a wounded LSU team entering with three straight losses, they could do just that.
The Tigers have struggled ever since the mid point of October, getting outscored by their opponents 107-52.
Perhaps in an effort to change up the mojo down in Baton Rouge, LSU is reportedly wearing their gold alternate jersey colorway that has been rarely used.
In fact, according to Wilson Alexander of Nola.com, they have only ever worn these four times in program history, including against Vanderbilt in 1996 when they wort it for the first time. The other instances were against Notre Dame in the 1997 Independence Bowl, when playing Florida on the road in 1998, and most recently when they faced Mississippi State in 2016.
A change in jersey color likely has no bearing on the outcome of this matchup.
Vanderbilt is coming into the game with an advantage on the offensive side of the ball because LSU has struggled to defend duel-threat quarterbacks like Diego Pavia.
Even though this was likely always the plan for the Tigers coming into this game, the Commodores should feel a bit flattered their opponent is breaking out this colorway since LSU is 3-1 in games where they've worn gold jerseys.