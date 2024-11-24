New AP Poll Gives Vanderbilt One Final Chance To Upset Top 10 Team
Vanderbilt came out of their bye week with the mindset they were going to accomplish something difficult by going on the road and beating the LSU Tigers in a night game.
Despite the Commodores losing against South Carolina in a contest that largely wasn't competitive, they still had some confidence they could compete against LSU.
The Tigers entered Saturday with three straight losses, and the time off for Vanderbilt allowed their star quarterback Diego Pavia to get healthy.
Unfortunately, the Commodores couldn't build upon the momentum they had after taking an early lead, and they ultimately lost the game, 24-17, to put their record at 6-5 on the year.
It's been an incredible season for the Commodores, locking up a bowl berth for the first time since 2018, but if the ball bounced their way a couple of times, they would have been one of the most upset-savvy teams that has been seen in a long time.
Based on the newest AP Poll, they'll have an opportunity to beat another top 10 team to close out the year when they welcome in the seventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers to FirstBank Stadium.
If Vanderbilt is able to pull off the upset over their in-state rival, there is a chance they would also eliminate them from College Football Playoff contention by handing them their third loss.
The Commodores have been able to contend with the top teams in the SEC this year compared to last, a great sign that things are moving in the right direction under head coach Clark Lea.
But if they beat Tennessee this coming Saturday, that would be a statement that this team might no longer be the doormats of the conference.