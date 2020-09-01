SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Selected SEC On CBS Football Games Announced

Greg Arias


BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 1, 2020) -- The SEC on Tuesday announced a selected number of football games to be televised by CBS during the 2020 college football season.

CBS has selected games for the first two weeks of the SEC football season and four other games later in the fall. Given the unique circumstances of this season, the SEC requested that its television partners make advanced game selections where possible prior to the start of the season to assist the Conference and schools with planning and logistics. For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

SEC on CBS games the first two weeks of the season will feature Mississippi State at LSU on September 26 and Texas A&M at Alabama on October 3. Other games selected in advance of the season by CBS are Georgia at Alabama on October 17, LSU at Auburn on October 31, Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville on November 7 and Alabama at LSU on November 14. CBS will also televise the SEC Football Championship Game on December 19.

The SEC on CBS Kickoff Times:

Sept. 26 – Mississippi State at LSU, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Oct. 3 – Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Oct. 17 – Georgia at Alabama, 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT

Oct. 31 – LSU at Auburn, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Nov. 7 – Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville), 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Nov. 14 – Alabama at LSU, 6 pm ET / 5 pm CT

Dec. 19 – SEC Football Championship Game, time TBD

Additional kickoff times for early season games to be televised by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the SEC Network will be announced soon.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Notebook: A Crazy Weeks Happenings

Our weekly stroll through the SEC.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Chancellor Backs Athletics in Podcast Appearance

New Vanderbilt chancellor Daniel Diermeir goes on the record with Joe Fisher.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt and Derek Mason, How Secure is His Position?

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated took a look at coaches on, or near the hot seat on Monday, including Vanderbilt's Derek Mason.

Greg Arias

BIG-10 Turmoil Shows Big Time Hypocrisy

What in the world is going on in the BIG-10 and how can the hypocrisy involved be tolerated by the school leaders?

Greg Arias

Could Change Be Coming to College Football?

LSU star wide receiver Jamar Chase has made the decision to opt-out of the coming season. This move could lead to a new era in college football.

Greg Arias

Could Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse Become Hot Commodity

Could Vanderbilt men's basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse be a potential coaching candidate for the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA?

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Improved D-Line Depth will be Key

While the Vanderbilt Commodores return all eleven starters from a year ago, adding depth, especially to the defensive line, will be critical in 2020.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Derek Mason Talks O-Line, Quarterbacks

Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason joined the media on Friday for a conference call and had some interesting comments to share.

Greg Arias

Add Lawsuits to the Craziness That has Been 2020 in College Sports

On Thursday, eight football players from the University of Nebraska filed a lawsuit against the Big-10 Conference.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Athletics Creating "Fan Council" to Give Fans A Voice

Vanderbilt accepting applicants for newly-formed Commodore Fan Council

Vanderbilt University