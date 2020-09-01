Selected SEC On CBS Football Games Announced



BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 1, 2020) -- The SEC on Tuesday announced a selected number of football games to be televised by CBS during the 2020 college football season.

CBS has selected games for the first two weeks of the SEC football season and four other games later in the fall. Given the unique circumstances of this season, the SEC requested that its television partners make advanced game selections where possible prior to the start of the season to assist the Conference and schools with planning and logistics. For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

SEC on CBS games the first two weeks of the season will feature Mississippi State at LSU on September 26 and Texas A & M at Alabama on October 3. Other games selected in advance of the season by CBS are Georgia at Alabama on October 17, LSU at Auburn on October 31, Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville on November 7 and Alabama at LSU on November 14. CBS will also televise the SEC Football Championship Game on December 19.

The SEC on CBS Kickoff Times:

Sept. 26 – Mississippi State at LSU, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Oct. 3 – Texas A & M at Alabama, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Oct. 17 – Georgia at Alabama, 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT

Oct. 31 – LSU at Auburn, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Nov. 7 – Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville), 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Nov. 14 – Alabama at LSU, 6 pm ET / 5 pm CT

Dec. 19 – SEC Football Championship Game, time TBD

Additional kickoff times for early season games to be televised by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the SEC Network will be announced soon.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.