Three defensive position groups to watch in Vanderbilt football's fall camp

Vanderbilt football starts fall camp in a few weeks as it looks to follow up a 7-6 season with another year consisting of similar results.

As the Commodores enter camp, Vandy on SI's Joey Dwyer breaks down the Commodores' three most intriguing defensive position groups to watch throughout practices.

Clark Lea and Vanderbilt cornerbacks coach Jamaal Richardson put together a revamped cornerback room including Tennessee transfer Jordan Matthews as well as FCS transfers Mark Davis and Marlon Jones. Those three come in alongside returners Martel Hight, Kolbey Taylor and Jaylin Lackey.

Vanderbilt also adds edge rusher Keanu Koht--who will compete to make an impact as a pass rusher--from Alabama.

The Vanderbilt safety room also has a level of competition in its safety room as sophomore safety Donate Carter and veteran safety Marlen Sewell compete for playing time.

