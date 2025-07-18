Vanderbilt Commodores

Three Offensive Position Groups to Watch in Vanderbilt Football's Fall Camp; Just a Minute

Vandy on SI breaks down three intriguing position groups in Vanderbilt's fall camp.

Joey Dwyer

Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Tristen Brown (80) celebrates after an upset victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Tristen Brown (80) celebrates after an upset victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Vanderbilt football starts fall camp in a few weeks as it looks to follow up a 7-6 season with another year consisting of similar results.

As the Commodores enter camp, Vandy on SI's Joey Dwyer breaks down the Commodores' three most intriguing offensive position groups to watch throughout practices.

Vanderbilt's backup quarterback battle consists of former New Mexico State quarterback Blaze Berlowitz, returners Drew Dickey, Jeremy St Hilare and Whit Muschamp as well as freshman Jack Elliott.

Its wide receiver room struggled in the spring, but Vanderbilt adds Mississippi State transfer Trent Hudson as well as speedster Tre Richardson and a few freshmen. That room is a question mark that will need to be addressed throughout the fall.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea also says he has the best offensive line of his tenure this year. The first look at it will come in fall camp.

