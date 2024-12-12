Three Other Vanderbilt Football Players Named to All-SEC Teams
Now that the regular season is over, Vanderbilt has been getting tons of recognition for the performance they had during this campaign.
Not only was Clark Lea named the SEC Coach of the Year, but their star quarterback Diego Pavia was given SEC Co-Newcomer of the Year honors and tight end Eli Stowers was named first-team All-SEC.
All of that was deserved for this Commodores group.
But, more players were also honored by being named to All-SEC teams themselves.
Nobody else was able to join Stowers on the first team, but punter Jesse Mirco and return specialist Martel Hight were named to the second team, and kicker Brock Taylor was named to the third team.
Mirco led the Southeastern Conference with 47.98 yards per punt. He boasts a huge leg, bombing one 69 yards, which was the second-best in the SEC, while also having 19 punts that traveled at least 50 yards, which were tied for most in the conference.
He also possesses accuracy on top of that power, pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line 19 times.
Hight was dynamic as a punt returner, totaling 259 yards on 16 returns which led the conference. When he returned a punt for touchdown in their second game of the year, he became the first Vanderbilt player to do so since 2012.
Taylor had a sensational season in his first year as kicker for the Commodores.
He was named a Lou Groza Award semifinalist after earning SEC Special Teams Player of the Week twice over the course of the year. He set the school-record by making a 57-yarder against Missouri and then became the first Vanderbilt kicker to ever make five 50-plus yard kicks in his career.
With four players earning All-SEC honors, it was the first time they have had that many in a single season since the 2005 team had five.