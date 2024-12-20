Three-Star Transfer Safety CJ Heard Is Latest Vanderbilt Commit
Vanderbilt continues to be one of the busiest teams in the transfer portal this cycle as they look to add more talent to next year's roster to try and follow up this successful season with another one.
They got great news when Diego Pavia was granted another year of eligibility, keeping the star quarterback in Nashville for another season.
That could allow the Commodores to start grabbing some offensive weapons with the QB situation figured out, something that has been lacking from their additions so far with only wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald on board so far.
As Vanderbilt goes after some players who fit that mold, they aren't stopping pursuing others in positions of need, picking up a commitment from FAU transfer safety CJ Heard.
With CJ Taylor and De'Rickey Wright playing their final games for the program against Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl, safety became a major target of theirs.
Like pointed out in the post above, Heard will give the Commodores someone in the backend of their secondary for the next three years if everything works out.
Rated as a three-star in the 2024 class coming out of high school, the 5-foot-11 safety made an impact immediately with 82 total tackles, one coming for a loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and one pass defended during his 12 contests this season.
If his game can translate to the SEC level immediately, then he will be an impact addition for Vanderbilt as they look to piece together a new secondary following the departures of Taylor and Wright.