Top Tennessee Defensive Recruit Favored to Vanderbilt After Georgia Decommitment
A top defensive prospect who has recently been linked to the Vanderbilt Commodores de-committed from one of the program's SEC rivals on Friday.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Recruits, 3-star defensive lineman Stephon Shivers has decided to de-commit from the Georgia Bulldogs and reopen his recruitment. According to the post, the prospect from Humboldt, Tennessee, had been Committed to the Bulldogs since March.
Shivers, who is 6’5, 370, reportedly reopened his recruitment last month and is listening to other offers across the country. The Commodores are among 23 offers the defensive lineman is mulling over.
According to On3 predictions, Vanderbilt has a 14 percent chance of landing Shivers, the best odds other than Georgia. The Commodores currently rank 85th nationally in the 2025 class, and adding a player like the Tennesee native would certainly boost the team's upward trajectory.
247Sports ranks Shivers as the No. 49 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 12 overall prospect in Tennessee. The sites ‘Crystal Ball Projections also have Vanderbilt as the likely landing spot for the Brentwood Academy standout.
The high school senior was on the Vanderbilt sideline on an official visit when Diego Pavia and the Commodores upset top-ranked Alabama on October 5th. Having a front-row seat of history being made in the program and watching head coach Clark Lea turn a 2-10 football team into a College Football Playoff contender must be an enticing feeling to want to be a part of.
It is being reported that Shivers will make an official visit to the Florida Gators on November 16th.
The Commodores currently do not have any defensive linemen committed from the 2025 class, so bringing in Shivers would give him an opportunity to fight for playing time right from the start while still playing inside the SEC.