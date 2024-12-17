Transfer Offensive Lineman Gunner Givens Commits To Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt is getting ready for their Birmingham Bowl showdown against Georgia Tech as they look to finish with a winning season for the first time in over a decade, and with pundits thinking they can't get past this ACC opponent, they're certainly looking to pull off another upset.
However, this coaching staff also has their hands full in the transfer portal.
By punting on heavy high school recruiting in the 2025 cycle, Clark Lea is relying on bringing in impact players with collegiate experience to help them better compete in the SEC.
There's always a gamble that comes with this approach.
NIL has changed the landscape of college football, and since the Commodores are going after some high-profile players, other teams can come in at the last second and offer their target a cash-loaded incentive that prevents them from coming to Nashville.
But it's been so far, so good for Vanderbilt.
After landing Alabama transfer edge rusher Keanu Koht and punter Nick Haberer, Lea has been able to add another player in the trenches by earning a commitment from offensive lineman Gunner Givens.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is coming from Virginia Tech.
He was a top 250 player in the 2022 recruiting class where he was ranked No. 224 as a defensive line prospect by 247Sports.
That was the position group he began his collegiate career with, redshirting his freshman season before appearing in three games and recording one tackle the following year.
But, Givens made the transition to offensive line ahead of this past campaign.
He didn't play much in 2024, and now he'll be looking for a chance to get more time on the field, choosing Vanderbilt as his destination since the Commodores are expected to lose four out of their five starters.
While Givens is a bit of a project at this point, he could turn into a great addition since he has two more seasons of eligibility remaining.