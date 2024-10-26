Vanderbilt Commodores Gear Up for a Change in Longhorns WR Depth Chart
The Vanderbilt Commodores can breathe a sigh of relief with the latest news out of Austin, Texas on Friday.
The Texas Longhorns have downgraded junior receiver Isaiah Bond's status from "questionable" to "doubtful" as he is still dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in the Red River Rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners on October 12th.
Bond has been the Longhorns' leading receiver this year, and the number one red zone target for quarterback Quinn Ewers, registering 380 yards on 23 catches (36 targets) with four touchdowns.
With Bond out of the starting lineup for Texas, they will reportedly be turning to freshman receiver Ryan Wingo to start.
Wingo has been a capable weapon for the Longhorns this year, registering 308 yards on 16 catches (26 targets) with two touchdowns, and he leads the team with the longest catch of the year, coming in at 75 yards.
The Commodores pass defense this year has held opponents to a paltry 215.1 yards per game this year, something that they will need to do yet again against Texas and their pass-happy offense under head coach Steve Sarkisian.
The Longhorns have thrown the ball for an average of 295.7 yards per game, and it has been a major key to their success this year.
Teams have seen what can happen when their pass game is slowed in their contest with the Georgia Bulldogs last week, however, and if Vanderbilt can capitalize on Texas potentially coming in sluggish after that hard-fought battle last week, this game can be a lot closer than most expect.