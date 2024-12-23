Vanderbilt Commodores Lose Out On Transfer Target Hunter Osborne
For a while there, it felt like Vanderbilt was bringing in players out of the transfer portal just about every day.
With their bowl game being towards the latter part of this transfer window, that allowed the coaching staff to load up early before they turned their attention to beating Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl.
The Commodores have done a good job so far.
They needed to have a strong showing during this cycle, and they have brought in some talented players who could make an immediate impact during their time in Nashville.
But because Clark Lea has opted to bolster his roster by using the portal instead of high school recruiting, they have to make sure they are doing everything they can to produce one of the best fall transfer classes in the country.
With that in mind, Vanderbilt hosted another Alabama transfer over the weekend when they brought Hunter Osborne to campus, but following his previous visit to Virginia, he committed to the Cavaliers.
This is likely a tough pill to swallow for Vanderbilt.
With them looking to bolster their trenches, landing someone of Osborne's caliber would have been another huge boost to the roster.
The 6-foot-4 defensive tackle was ranked as a top 200 player in the 2023 class before committing to Alabama.
He redshirted his freshman season and only appeared in four games during this past campaign, so there isn't a whole lot on tape with only three tackles to his name - all assists - with a pass defended.
Still, Osborne has the pedigree Vanderbilt is looking for this winter, but with him now off the board, they'll have to search for other interested players.