Vanderbilt Commodores Reportedly 'Trending' For 2025 Three-Star Safety
This recruiting cycle for Vanderbilt hasn't quite gone the same as it did in 2024 when they secured a top 40 class with 20-plus players.
So far, they sit 63rd in On3's national rankings with only 12 commits.
Their 11th came over the weekend when they were finally able to secure four-star linebacker Austin Howard after a roller coaster recruitment that previously saw him commit and decommit from the Commodores, before he ultimately decided to come back.
Momentum is building at the right time for Clark Lea and his staff ahead of early National Signing Day on Dec. 4, so during their bye week, they used that as a time to pursue some flip targets or players who remain uncommitted.
They're battling it out with SEC powerhouses for a current Auburn commit from the state of Tennessee, and while that one might be hard to get home, they moved in the right direction with another target of theirs.
Three-star safety Davin Chandler was on campus towards the end of October when the Commodores welcomed the Texas Longhorns to town, and after he had been committed to Virginia since June, he reopened his recruitment on Nov. 13.
Vanderbilt was able to get this one home, landing their 12th player of the 2025 class.
Ranked as the 85th-best safety in this cycle, the 6-foot-2 prospect from Maryland is now the fourth secondary player to commit to Vanderbilt.
The Commodores likely won't end up with a class similar to the one they had a year ago, but if they are able to close out strong, then that will go a long way in making sure they can start having sustained success on the football field.