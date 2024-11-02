Vanderbilt Commodores Running Back Leaves Game Against Auburn Tigers
The Vanderbilt Commodores were dealt a blow in the second half on Saturday.
The team is battling the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. After heading to the locker room tied 7-7, the two teams have battled back and forth to find the next score.
After an impressive punt return by Martel Hight for 39 yards, quarterback Diego Pavia helped drive the Commodores into scoring range for the first time in the second half. During the drive, however, Moni Jones was injured while running back. The Vanderbilt senior was helped off the field after an awkward fall in a pile of Auburn Tigers.
The play was ruled a fumble as Jones lost the ball in the pile, but it was eventually overturned for the Commodores to continue the drive. Jones is a transfer from New Mexico State, one of the eight players who transferred from the Aggies this offseason to Vanderbilt.
The Commodores have been shut down on the ground so far in this contest. Before being helped off the field, Jones led the team with only 19 yards rushing on five carries.
Brock Taylor broke the tie on the drive with his ninth straight field goal made on the season. They lead 10-7 at the end of the third quarter.
A Vanderbilt win would give the Commodores its sixth win of the season and make them bowl-eligible for the first time since the 2018 season. They would also keep their College Football playoff hopes alive.
The game is available on the SEC Network.