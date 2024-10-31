Vanderbilt Commodores Star Named to Watch List for Another Prestigious Award
The 2024 season has been one for the ages for the Vanderbilt Commodores and fourth-year head coach Clark Lea.
After the team played to just a 2-10 overall record last year and 0-8 in Southeastern Conference play a year ago, the program has seen a drastic shift in performance as they now hold a 5-3 record in the 2024 campaign with a 2-2 record in conference play.
A big part of that success is thanks to senior transfer quarterback Diego Pavia, who has helped lead the Commodores in their quest for bowl eligibility this year, a feat the program has not achieved since 2018.
With the team now just one win away, the accolades for Pavia continue to roll in as recognition of his outstanding play.
After being named to the Manning Award watch list last week, the Davey O'Brien Award named the first round of their potential recipients, with Pavia being among the class of 35 quarterbacks.
No quarterback from Vanderbilt has ever won the award, but four of the last five winners have come from the SEC.
The Davey O'Brien Award is presented yearly to the player judged by the Davey O'Brien Foundation to be the best quarterback in college football.
Pavia has had a standout senior campaign, his first with Vandy, throwing for 1,534 yards with 13 touchdowns and only three interceptions on 118 of 183 passing.
It is but another in an ever-growing list of potential postseason accolades for the star quarterback, a man who has played a big part in the program's quick turnaround.