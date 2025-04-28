Vanderbilt Football's Julian Ashby Breaks Three-Year NFL Draft Draught
The Vanderbilt Commodores strong 2024 season was rewarded over the weekend as the program broke a three-year NFL Draft draught when long snapper Julian Ashby heard his name called with the 251st overall in the seventh round by the New England Patriots.
Ashby's selection is Vanderbilt's first selection in the NFL Draft since Dayo Odeyingbo was selected with the 54th overall pick in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. Odeyingbo signed a three-year $48 million contract with the Chicago Bears in this offseason.
Ashby spent three seasons long-snapping at Furman before transferring to Vanderbilt and playing in all 13 games in 2024 for the Commodores. He executed 114 snaps and was a Special Teams U Third Team All-American while recording two tackles in punt coverage.
The New England Patriots bring Ashby in as competition for Joe Cardona. Cardona has long snapped for the Patriots since 2015 and has won two Super Bowls with the organization. Cardona is a Navy graduate and is an active member of the Navy Reserve in addition to playing for the Patriots.
Vanderbilt can build off the success in 2024 and get more Commodores drafted in 2026 with a second strong season. The Commodores boast one of the top tight ends in Eli Stowers, versatile cornerback Martel Hight, hybrid defender Randon Fontenette, and pass rusher Nick Rinaldi who should all tempt NFL franchises next spring.