Vanderbilt Gets Some Tough News As Top Target Donovan Starr Signs With Auburn
Vanderbilt is looking to lock up some of their commits during the this early signing period that began on Dec. 4 and will run through Dec. 6.
This new calendar allows programs around the country to put recruiting on the back burner a bit while the transfer portal opens up on Dec. 9, and for those that qualified to begin their preparation for bowl games.
The Commodores might not be attacking the recruiting trail as hard as they have in the past, but one player they were pushing hard to land was Donovan Starr.
Rated as a four-star cornerback recruit and the No. 160 player in the 2025 class, Vanderbilt was looking to flip to Brentwood, Tennessee native to stay local instead of going to Auburn.
There was some momentum picking up steam that Starr might be considering another program other than the Tigers, but many around the recruiting world felt it was going to be Alabama he decided to sign with after being on campus for the Iron Bowl last weekend.
While Vanderbilt was considered the longshot, there was some optimism they might be able to pull off a massive win.
Instead, they got the disappointing news that Starr signed with Auburn.
This timing comes as a surprise.
The original plan was for him to announce and sign on Friday, so it's unclear why he moved things up to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
Vanderbilt will turn their attention to locking up their commits and potentially adding some more players ahead of the final date to sign for the 2025 class in the spring.