Vanderbilt Gets Some Tough News As Top Target Donovan Starr Signs With Auburn

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Donovan Starr will stick with his Commitment & sign with Auburn, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 175 CB from Brentwood, TN has been Committed to the Tigers since June



“It’s all in God’s hands🙏🏽”https://t.co/xbEnytKbEF pic.twitter.com/sxTEmICu9g