Vanderbilt Gets Two Crystal Ball Predictions to Land Transfer Jordan White
The transfer period is starting to pick up with players who entered their names when it opened finding some new homes, and for Vanderbilt, they have already landed their first of the cycle by earning a commitment from former four-star recruit Keanu Koht.
The Commodores have to pull in a good class.
Vanderbilt is opting to utilize the portal instead of going after high school recruits, something Clark Lea and his staff believe will allow them to better compete in the SEC on an annual basis.
They have they have their sights set on plenty of talented players, including former five-star defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy who they are bringing in for a visit.
But, it seems like they could get on the board again with another player.
Robbie Weinstein and Matt Zenitz of 247Sports have put their Crystal Ball picks in on Dec. 14 for the Commodores to land offensive lineman Jordan White.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder was a three-star recruit in the 2020 class before signing with West Virginia.
During his three seasons there, he appeared in 11 games before transferring to Liberty where he was named to the Conference USA All-Conference second team in 2023 and was on the Outland Trophy Award Preseason Watch List this year that is given to the best interior offensive lineman.
This would be a huge pickup for Vanderbilt.
Getting top players in the trenches is something the Commodores need if they're going to compete against the SEC, something Lea and his staff know since they have clear targets in mind that reflect that.
This is something to keep an eye on, but Vanderbilt could be landing their second top player of this transfer cycle.