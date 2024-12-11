Vanderbilt Has Added Game With Utah State to 2025 Football Schedule per Report
Right now, Vanderbilt is getting ready to play one more game on the schedule of this year's campaign.
The Commodores earned the right to face Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl by winning six games, and even though they didn't end the season the way they would have liked with three straight losses, they can cap off an incredible year with one more victory.
But while very few people in Nashville are looking ahead to next season with this finale taking place on Dec. 27, there has been some information revealed about next year's schedule.
Per Kevin Kelley of FBSchedules.com, Vanderbilt has added Utah State to their list of opponents.
"Vanderbilt will host Utah State at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The Commodores will pay the Aggies a $1 million guarantee for playing the game, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Utah State University via a state public records request. The 2025 Vanderbilt-Utah State contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron," he reports.
This game will replace the previously canceled contest that was scheduled to take place against Colorado State.
That four-game series, which was agreed to in 2016, only saw one matchup get played in 2021 after the 2020 contest was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two schools decided to end the agreement this past summer.
Vanderbilt now has their four non-conference games scheduled for 2025.
They'll have a rematch with Virginia Tech, who they beat in upset fashion, and with Georgia State, who they lost to in upset fashion, on Sept. 6 and Sept. 20 respectively. That will come after they open with FCS-level Charleston Southern on Aug. 30.
The Commodores don't know the dates of their conference games yet, but that will be announced on Dec. 11.
Utah State just named Bronco Mendenhall their new head coach and signed him to a six-year contract.