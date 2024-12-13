Vanderbilt Has Offered Productive Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Caleb Goodie
Vanderbilt is going to be a major player in this transfer portal cycle.
With their focus at the moment being on bringing in established players with collegiate experience instead of developing high schoolers, this is an important period for Clark Lea and his staff.
They have landed a potential impact player in Keanu Koht, but they have their sights set on more.
Wide receiver Eric Rivers, one of the most sought after players in the portal, has been contacted by the Commodores as they look to set up something with him, and they have locked in a visit with former five-star recruit Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy which would be a major addition.
Vanderbilt isn't stopping there, though.
Another transfer wide receiver, Caleb Goodie, has been offered a scholarship by the Commodores.
He's spent the past two seasons with Colorado State after committing to them as a three-star recruit out of high school in the 2023 class.
Goodie appeared in 20 games and has caught 22 balls for 435 yards and four touchdowns, but it was really this past campaign where he became involved in the offense.
At 6-foot-1, he would bring some size with him to Nashville if he were to commit.
Vanderbilt is going to have their hands full in this recruitment since Goodie also announced that at least 11 other schools have offered him a scholarship in the transfer portal so far, and without it being known if he's set up visits at this point in time, the Commdores could be a longshot.
Still, they were one of the first teams to offer so that at least got them on his radar early.