Vanderbilt Lands 2025 Four-Star Linebacker After Roller Coaster Recruitment
Vanderbilt might have had the weekend off when it comes to games being played on the field, but Clark Lea and his staff weren't kicking back and doing nothing.
With early signing day coming up on Dec. 4 for the 2025 recruiting class, they were on the trail trying to secure their players already committed in the cycle, and even trying to flip some others and land those who still haven't made up their minds.
Coming into the weekend ranked 77th in this cycle, that was a drop off from 2024 when they finished with a class that was considered the 39th-best group.
But after a tremendous season so far where the Commodores have already secured their first bowl game since 2018 by winning six games, the future is starting to look bright in Nashville.
And on Saturday, Vanderbilt landed 2025 four-star linebacker Austin Howard.
This was a roller coaster recruitment.
Howard was initially part of this class back in April when he committed to Vanderbilt, but in June, that changed when he ultimately flipped his decision and announced he would be playing his college football at Mississippi State.
For a while, it looked like the Memphis native would go out of state, but then suddenly, he decommitted from the Bulldogs in October and reopened his recruitment.
Vanderbilt was able to stay connected with him throughout this process, not being deterred or frustrated when he changed his initial decision.
Now, Lea and his staff are bringing in the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder to their program.
The Commodores have 11 players committed in the 2025 cycle, with Howard becoming their second-highest ranked prospect in the class.
His commitment also boosted them up to 68th in the national rankings.