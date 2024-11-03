Vanderbilt Linebacker Shares Shocking Text Message After Victory Over Auburn
It was an excellent win for the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers.
The Commodores defeated the Tigers 17-7 on the road at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time ever at the venue. It was the program's first victory against the conference rival since 2012 in the rare SEC showdown.
The win was a little sweeter for one Vanderbilt defender, however, and after the game, he showed his followers why on social media.
Commodores sophomore linebacker Bryan Longwell shared a screenshot of a text message he received from an Auburn scout letting him know that they would not be proceeding with his recruitment.
“Bryan I’m sorry buddy we’re not going to sign a HS LB in this class more than likely. You’re a great player with a bright future! Hope you and yours have a Merry Christmas,” said the text message.
According to 247 Sports, the Auburn 2023 recruiting class did not bring on a linebacker that season out of high school, so the scout was at least telling the truth. He could have waited until the holiday season was over before dropping some coal in Longwell’s inbox. The text was sent at six a.m. on Christmas Day.
At the end of the day, it was the Nashville native who got the last laugh after defeating the Tigers and helping his squad become bowl-eligible for the first time since the 2018 season. Something that most likely won’t happen for Auburn. The program would have to win all of their final three games of the season, including the Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Longwell finished the day with four tackles against the Tigers, tying him for third-best on the team in the victory.
He and the rest of the Commodores will look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks next Saturday at FirstBank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET.