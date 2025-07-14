Vanderbilt Monday SEC Media Days Postcard
The Commodores were one of four teams under the microscope on Monday in Atlanta.
ATLANTA -- The Vanderbilt Commodores were on display at SEC Media Days on Monday as head coach Clark Lea, quarterback Diego Pavia, and defensive backs Randon Fontenette and Martel Hight all met with the media throughout the College Football Hall of Fame.
Our postcard discussion highlights the mentality of the Commodores teams following their surprise 2024 season. Can Vanderbilt compete for a national title this year? Pavia certainly thinks so. What is it going to take for the Commodores to build on their success last fall and take the next step?
