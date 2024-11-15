Vanderbilt Optimistic on Diego Pavia's Recovery Ahead of Final SEC Stretch
The Vanderbilt Commodores are cautiously optimistic about quarterback Diego Pavia’s status following his exit from last Saturday’s game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Head coach Clark Lea provided a reassuring update during the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday, confirming that Pavia's injury doesn’t appear to have caused any structural damage.
Despite Pavia sitting out practice this week, Lea expressed hope for a timely return.
“Nothing came out of that South Carolina game that structurally told us he wasn't gonna be available to play,” Lea said. “I'd imagine we'll list him somewhere between questionable and probable. He's not practicing this week, but there's probably about 20 guys that aren't practicing. That's more the need to rest and recover guys. He is in the training they're doing — those guys that aren't on the practice field. He says he's feeling well. He says he needs this week, but we'll plan on him being with us at practice on Sunday and having a normal week."
Pavia’s contributions this season have been crucial to the Commodores’ 6-3 record (3-3 in SEC play), and his health is critical as Vanderbilt looks to solidify its position in the conference.
However, Lea acknowledged the offense must execute better, with or without their starting quarterback on the field. Vanderbilt’s issues at the point of attack have been a recurring problem, hampering their ability to sustain drives and capitalize on scoring opportunities.
“We've not won at the point of attack offensively,” Lea said. “There are a couple of things there we're looking at. Obviously, you're gonna look to design around the matchups on the offensive line, but you're also gonna try to coach a little more connectedness to the technique — the fundamental, technical aspects of the game that are creating some of the issues.”
Improving offensive cohesion and execution will be vital for the Commodores’ success down the stretch.
With Pavia expected to return to practice soon, the focus will be on refining their offensive game plan and maximizing their opportunities in a competitive SEC environment.
Vanderbilt’s ability to address these challenges and elevate their play will determine how they close the season and potentially make a statement against the LSU Tigers.