Vanderbilt Reportedly Lands Washington State Transfer Long Snapper Durham Harris
Much of the attention given to Vanderbilt this season was on the offensive side of the ball.
What had prevented them from competing in the SEC previously was their poor quarterback play, something that was completely altered when they landed 2023 Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year winner Diego Pavia.
Despite the questions many had regarding if his play style would translate to this higher level of football, he was a major reason why the Commodores had their first winning season in 11 years.
And while the defense was also noticeably improved, allowing 23.4 points per game that ranked 54th in the country compared to 36.2 which put them 129th a season ago, it was Vanderbilt's special teams unit that was the best part of this team.
The Commodores, on the leg of punter Jesse Mirco, led the SEC in average yards per punt (47.98). Martel Hight also led the conference in punt return yards (259), while being one of three players to return one for a touchdown. Kicker Brock Taylor set a school record with five or more 50-plus yard field goal makes.
All three of those players earned All-SEC honors with star tight end Eli Stowers.
But, Mirco has been lost due to graduation, and Vanderbilt also has to replace long snapper Julian Ashby, who played a huge part in both kicking aspects of the game.
The Commodores already found their next punter through the transfer portal, getting a commitment from former Washington State bomber Nick Haberer, and according to Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports, they have now brought in another former Cougar to be their new long snapper, Durham Harris.
Continuity in the punting game will hopefully allow them to maintain their top spot in that part of their special teams unit, while also providing consistent snaps so Taylor can keep performing as one of the best kickers in the country.