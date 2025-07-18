Vanderbilt Rises in SEC Preseason Media Poll
Vanderbilt was picked to finished 13th in the Preseason SEC Media poll, the league announced in a Friday press release.
The Commodores return 78% of their offensive production–including quarterback Diego Pavia–and 77% of their defensive production from its 2024 team that finished 7-6 with a Birmingham Bowl win over Georgia Tech. It was Vanderbilt’s first bowl-eligible season since 2018.
Vanderbilt entered last season coming off of a 2-10 season and significant turnover of its roster and coaching staff. At this stage last season it was in the midst of a quarterback competition and was picked last in the preseason media poll.
As a result of the changes it made, Vanderbilt became one of college football’s best turnaround stories and finished 12th in the conference with a 3-5 record in SEC play. Vanderbilt knocked off No. 1 Alabama as well as Kentucky and Auburn on the road. It lost to Tennessee, LSU, Texas, South Carolina and Missouri.
Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea’s team will play each of those teams again in 2025 as it looks to surpass its preseason ranking.
Here is the full preseason poll.