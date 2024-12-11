Vanderbilt Star Diego Pavia Named SEC Co-Newcomer of the Year
Vanderbilt knows all too well what the transfer portal can do for a program.
Last year, nobody lost more top-rated talent than the Commodores, but their acquisitions, especially at the quarterback position, helped them achieve something for the first time since 2018 when they take on Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl that could secure their first winning season in over a decade.
Diego Pavia became a star for Vanderbilt this year, especially after he was instrumental in knocking off the then-No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
Transferring in from New Mexico State, there were questions if his game would translate to the SEC, and even though he got a big banged up throughout the long season, he still put up impressive numbers.
Pavia finished with 2,133 yards passing on a 59.2% completion percentage with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 716 more yards on the ground and six more scores.
His production, and the fact that he was a key cog in this type of season for Vanderbilt, earned him SEC Co-Newcomer of the Year honors.
He shared the award with freshman wide receiver standout Ryan Williams of Alabama who took the college football world by storm by putting up 857 yards receiving and eight touchdowns on just 45 catches at 17 years old.
As for Pavia, there's a chance this was the lone season he had in the SEC.
The Commodores would love to have him back next year, but his eligibility is in question after spending two seasons at junior college before playing three at the FBS level.
Pavia is currently suing the NCAA over this to gain one more year of eligibility, but there is a good chance the Birmingham Bowl will be his final collegiate game.