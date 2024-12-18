Vanderbilt Transfer Gunnar Hansen Announces Commitment to Florida State

BREAKING: Vanderbilt transfer OL Gunnar Hansen has Committed to Florida State, he tells @on3sports



The 6’5 325 OL started 37 Games in 3 years for the Commodores



Was named SEC OL of the week & Outland National POTW this season



1 year of eligibilityhttps://t.co/uPFJ0HrGGB pic.twitter.com/qc2hDQe7FS