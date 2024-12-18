Vanderbilt Transfer Gunnar Hansen Announces Commitment to Florida State
As has become customary for Vanderbilt when the transfer portal opens up, they have seen some of their players enter their names into consideration for other teams to reach out to them.
The Commodores were purged of top talent last offseason, and even though there has been some thought that many of the departures were actually a benefit to the program considering they're on the verge of having their best campaign in over a decade, no coach wants to see his best players leave.
Despite the success Vanderbilt had this year, that didn't stop players from looking for other opportunities.
15 from the roster this time around entered their names into the portal, and now the first player to find his new home is offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder had quite a few high-profile schools going after him before he committed to Florida State after he put together a great showing during his time in Nashville.
He came to Vanderbilt as a three-star in the 2021 class, ranked as the 93rd-best player at his position.
Hansen didn't see time as a freshman, but the next three years saw him start in all 35 eligible games for the Commodores, making him one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the portal who has played at both left and right tackle.
This is a tough loss for Vanderbilt.
He would have been their best player in the trenches had he returned, but his departure made it necessary for Lea and his staff to go after linemen of their own, prompting them to land Gunner Givens as a potential backfill.