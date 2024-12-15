Vanderbilt Will Be Host Site of FCS Championship Game For Next Two Years
Clark Lea is hoping to build a successful program at Vanderbilt.
The new era of college football has made it difficult for there to be success in Nashville based on their academic requirements and lack of NIL resources compared to other teams in the Southeastern Conference.
Changes will be coming that could impact the Commodores more positively than just about every school in the country, so with that on the horizon, Lea and his staff are pushing to have this program become a destination for top players around the nation.
One thing that could help is that Vanderbilt is going to be the host site of the FCS championship game in 2025 and 2026 per The Associated Press.
"The NCAA is taking its Football Championship Subdivision title game back to Tennessee, with games at the end of the 2025 and 2026 seasons played in Nashville on the Vanderbilt campus ... The NCAA said the location of the game beyond the 2026 season will be determined in a future bid cycle," they report.
Chattanooga had previously served as the location from 1997-2009 before it was moved to Frisco, Texas.
The game this year will be the 15th consecutive time the FCS championship will be played in Frisco, making it the longest-tenured host site in the history of that level.
Vanderbilt's stadium has been undergoing renovations for the past two seasons, something the Commodores have been playing through, but with construction scheduled to end before next year's campaign, this became a great opportunity for the University to present themselves as a suitor for this game.
NCAA officials agreed, and Nashville will now be a championship game host site in 2025 and 2026.