Veteran Vanderbilt Commodores Safety Withdraws From Transfer Portal
With the fall transfer window officially closed, Vanderbilt was able to retain more of their players than last cycle, something that is a major positive and points to the direction this program is heading.
Clark Lea and his staff have started focusing more of their attention on adding transfers, opting to bring in established players who can make an immediate impact on the program.
Following their first winning season in 11 years, the goal is for the Commodores to repeat what just occurred, and with star quarterback Diego Pavia returning to Nashville for his final collegiate campaign, there is a lot of confidence that can take place.
Vanderbilt will be looking to pluck more talent out of the portal before spring practices get underway, boosting a roster that could already be the strongest it's been in over a decade.
But before they made another addition, they got some good news when their veteran safety Marlen Sewell withdrew his name from the transfer portal, per Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports.
This past season, he was a backup to their star CJ Taylor, but he still was able to record 20 tackles and break up a pass.
It appeared like he was looking for a different opportunity for his last year of college football since Vanderbilt had already picked up a commitment from FAU transfer safety CJ Heard, but the Alabama native decided to come back to Nashville.
Sewell will be in a battle with Heard and others for the two starting positions, but considering he has familiarity with Lea's defensive system and has already gotten reps during games throughout his career, he should have a leg up over the others.