Veteran Vanderbilt Safety Marlen Sewell Enters Into Transfer Portal
It's hard not to be excited about the future of this Vanderbilt football program.
With Clark Lea finally breaking through by producing a winning season, something that hasn't been done in Nashville since 2013, it seems like the future is looking bright for the Commodores.
Diego Pavia will be back in 2025 following the court ruling in his favor, and after dominating Georgia Tech in their Birmingham Bowl victory, the hope is they can improve even more on the offensive side of the ball to give themselves a chance to produce back-to-back winning years.
But, not everyone will be around from this past season's roster.
Prior to the bowl game, there were players who already entered their names into the transfer portal and departed the program, but outside of those graduating, another has become the latest to look for an opportunity elsewhere.
According to Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports, veteran safety Marlen Sewell has entered into the portal ahead of the Dec. 28 deadline.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder came to Vanderbilt as a three-star recruit in the 2021 class, and even though he didn't play much during his first two seasons by only getting into seven games and recording five total tackles and a forced fumble, his patience paid off.
The past two years, Sewell had 45 total tackles, one for a loss, while also breaking up a pass.
Lea and the coaching staff named him one of the captains for this season, too, despite him primarily serving as the backup.
Sewell has one year of eligibility remaining, so he could be looking to play a full-time role with a different team in 2025 after the Commodores already brought in CJ Heard through the portal.