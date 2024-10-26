WATCH: Vanderbilt Interception of Quinn Ewers Leads to Early Touchdown
The Vanderbilt Commodores are looking to complete the impossible for the second time this season.
They are trying to defeat their second Top 5 ranked team in the country as they take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.
The turnover guitar was brought out early for the Commodores as they stole the momentum early on Saturday.
After the Longhorns were forced to start their first drive inside their own ten-yard line, quarterback Quinn Ewers, who returns back to the starting lineup this week has a tipped pass that resulted in a Vanderbilt interception.
Martel Hight snagged the pick. The sophomore cornerback grabbed his first interception of the season.
Although the Commodores have struggled this season getting pressure on the quarterback, they successfully did so early in Nashville.
Both sides of the football for Vanderbilt will need to be near perfect if they look to complete the upset. They will rely on star quarterback Diego Pavia to take over the game. Entering the game today, he has 1,391 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and only one interception.
However, he used his feet to put the Dores on the board for the first time today.
Pavia rushed for 18 yards, somehow stayed in bounds and hit the pile on for the score.
A win would send the Commodores to their first Bowl game since the 2018 season and extend their winning streak to four games. The streak began with the program's biggest upset against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
The game is available on the SEC Network.