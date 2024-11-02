WATCH: Vanderbilt Star Duo Finds the Endzone For Late Lead in SEC Showdown
The Vanderbilt Commodores have taken a late lead on the plains on Saturday afternoon.
With less than five minutes to go in the game, the dynamic duo of quarterback Diego Pavia and Tight End Eli Stower found the endzone to take a late 17-7 lead over the Auburn Tigers.
The drive continued after one of the Tigers defenders was called for a ‘leverage’ penalty on a Vanderbilt field goal attempt.
The Vanderbilt offense has not had the best day, but they have found a way to get the job done against their SEC rivals. Pavia is 9 for 22 with 143 yards and two passing touchdowns following the connection with Stowers. It was only the second reception of the day for the tight end, as he only has 20 yards receiving on the day.
The game has been a low-scoring affair as both teams have worked the clock and limited the turnovers.
Pavia, who has a great history against current Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, is looking for another win in his historic collegiate career. The Commodores quarterback is 2-0 against Freeze, including last season's win at Jordan-Hare Stadium over the Auburn Tigers when he was with the New Mexico State Aggies.
The team is looking for their sixth win of the season today on the road against the. A win would make the program bowl-eligible for the first time since the 2018 season and for the first time in the Clark Lea coaching era.
The game is available on the SEC Network.