WATCH: Vanderbilt Strikes First in Tough SEC Showdown Against Auburn Tigers
The Vanderbilt Commodores have a tough task ahead of them this Saturday on the plains.
The team is looking for their sixth win of the season today on the road against the Auburn Tigers. A win would make the program bowl-eligible for the first time since the 2018 season and for the first time in the Clark Lea coaching era.
The Commodores struck first in the SEC showdown with just seconds remaining in the first quarter. Star quarterback Diego Pavia found AJ Newberry for a 28-yard touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead over the Tigers.
After the first quarter, Pavia is 5 for 8 with 103 yards in the air after that touchdown. He is averaging 12.9 yards per completion.
Pavia, who has a great history against current Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, is looking for another win in his historic collegiate career. The Commodores quarterback is 2-0 against Freeze, including last season's win at Jordan-Hare Stadium over the Auburn Tigers when he was with the New Mexico State Aggies.
He has not been able to get the rushing game going as he is going up against arguably the toughest defensive front in the SEC. He has only six yards on three carries.
On the other hand, the Vanderbilt defense has already allowed 51 yards rushing on the ground against the Tigers. This was a big factor on what the team needed to stop if they wanted to come away with a victory on Saturday after Auburn’s star running back Jarquez Hunter ran for over 279 yards rushing last week. He currently has 23 yards on four carries.
The game is currently being aired on SEC Network.