Why Georgia Flipping a Vanderbilt Committed Player Matters: The Anchor

Young fans get autographs from Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) after the Vanderbilt Football Black and Gold Spring Game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Young fans get autographs from Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) after the Vanderbilt Football Black and Gold Spring Game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vanderbilt football fans should be optimistic about the upcoming season.

The Commodores’ 2024 season and bowl win, plus the return of quarterback Diego Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers realistically leads fans to have high hopes for the upcoming season.

Those hopes took a bit of a hit on Saturday.

Vanderbilt’s top-rated recruit in its 2026 class, cornerback Caden Harris, flipped his commitment from the Commodores to Georgia.

It’s a big blow for Vanderbilt. Not because it’ll impact what happens next season, but for what signing a highly-rated recruit would mean for the SEC’s perennial bottom-of-the-standings team’s attempt to rise up the conference’s hierarchy.

Add on the fact Harris was the No. 3 overall player in Tennessee, Georgia flipping Harris to Athens instead of Nashville, hurts.

It doesn’t totally negate the work and progress the Commodores have made, but it’s a reminder that they have a long way to go to reach its goals.

