Wide Receiver Chance Fitzgerald Becomes Latest Transfer Addition for Vanderbilt
It feels like Vanderbilt has landed a player almost every day since the transfer portal opened.
That is huge for Clark Lea and his staff since they opted to take this approach to build their roster instead of focusing on high school recruiting. Things could have been a complete disaster if they weren't able to earn commitments from targets on their board.
Thankfully, that's not been the case.
The Commodores have been red-hot, landing impact player after impact player who virtually all have a chance to come in and make their presence felt in Nashville.
Vanderbilt has eight transfer commits so far this cycle, with wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald being the most recent to hop on board.
The 6-foot-2 pass catcher is a huge get for the Commodores.
Looking to improve their ability to win on the outside in the passing game, the former four-star recruit in the 2023 class will have a chance to provide that during his career at Vanderbilt with three years of eligibility remaining.
Fitzgerald is an in-state product from Nolensville, but instead of choosing to stay home, he committed to Virginia Tech out of high school where he spent the past two seasons.
He doesn't have a lot to show for his time in Blacksburg, having primarily been a special teams player and not recording a single offensive stat.
But, Fitzgerald was extremely productive as a prep player, having set multiple program records during his time at Nolensville High School, so his upside is clearly something that piqued the interest of Lea and his staff.
This decision comes on the heels of the wide out taking an official visit to Nashville earlier in the week, and with him now on board, Vanderbilt will continue to add others to the room alongside him.