With QB Questions Mounting Vanderbilt Should Eye Transfer Portal
The Vanderbilt Commodores find themselves at a critical juncture heading into the 2025 offseason, as uncertainty clouds the quarterback position. With Diego Pavia, the team’s 2024 starter, battling in court for another year of eligibility and athletic backup Nate Johnson entering the transfer portal, head coach Clark Lea faces a pressing question: Should the Commodores aggressively pursue a quarterback in the transfer portal to stabilize their offense?
The answer is yes. Even in the best-case scenario, where Pavia wins his legal battle and returns to Vanderbilt, the Commodores would benefit from adding depth and talent to the quarterback room. If Pavia’s eligibility is denied, Vanderbilt risks entering the 2025 season without a proven option under center, forcing the team to rely on an untested group of backups or true freshman Jack Elliott. Vanderbilt must take advantage of the transfer portal to avoid this precarious situation, which has become a crucial tool in modern roster management.
One intriguing name in the portal is the Liberty Flames Kaidon Salter, a player whose dynamic skill set could transform the Commodores offense. Although Salter took a step back in 2024 due to a coaching shakeup, he enjoyed a breakout season in 2023. He led Liberty to a 13-0 regular season and a Conference USA title while throwing for 32 passing touchdowns and 1,089 rushing yards, earning Conference USA MVP honors and establishing himself as one of the most electrifying dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.
Adding Salter would address Vanderbilt’s uncertainty at quarterback and elevate the offense to new heights. Salter’s live arm and ability to push the ball downfield would bring a vertical element that was missing with Pavia. Salter’s athleticism also makes him a constant threat on the ground, forcing defenses to account for him on every play. His knack for creating explosive plays, both with his arm and legs, aligns perfectly with Vanderbilt’s need for more offensive firepower to compete in the SEC.
Pursuing a quarterback like Salter also conveys that Vanderbilt is serious about building a competitive program. While the Commodores progressed in 2024, their trajectory could stall without stability and star power at the game’s most crucial position. Even if Salter or another premium quarterback isn’t available, the Commodores should explore the portal for a veteran presence who can challenge the starting job or, at minimum, provide a reliable safety net.
Ultimately, Vanderbilt’s approach to the transfer portal will reflect how the program intends to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of college football. With uncertainty swirling around Pavia and Johnson's departure, adding a quarterback through the portal is not just a contingency plan—it’s a necessary step to solidify the foundation for 2025 and beyond. Salter represents the kind of premium talent Vanderbilt should target, but the Commodores must act decisively to ensure the quarterback position becomes a strength rather than a liability.