Coaches Tab Arkansas As 2020 SEC Women’s Soccer Favorite

Birmingham, Ala. – Arkansas was predicted to win to the 2020 Southeastern Conference women’s soccer title in voting by the league’s 14 head coaches.

The Razorbacks are coming off their first-ever SEC championship in 2019 when they posted an 8-1-1 league record.

Over the last nine years, the SEC has earned 63 NCAA Tournament bids – an average of seven per year – with all 14 member institutions making at least one appearance during that span. Eight different SEC teams have advanced to the Round of 16 since 2013 and the league has placed teams in the NCAA quarterfinals in each of the last six seasons.

The 28th season of women’s soccer in the SEC season begins September 18.

Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Arkansas

2. South Carolina

3. Texas A & M

4. Vanderbilt

5. Florida

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Ole Miss

9. Georgia

10. Auburn

11. Mississippi State

12. Missouri

13. Kentucky

14. LSU

NOTE: Content courtesy Southeastern Conference press release.