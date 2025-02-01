Date Set For Vanderbilt Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Ceremony: The Anchor, February 1, 2025
Vanderbilt Athletics announced the Commodores Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be inducted in a ceremony held in the Student Life Center on Feb. 28.
The Vanderbilt Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024 features Pedro Alvarez (baseball), Chris Brady (Wolfe) (women’s golf), Luke List (men’s golf), John Ed Miller (men’s basketball), Pat Toomay (football), Leslie Vidmar (Rubino) (track and field), Ralph Webb (football), Lily Williams (cross country and Olympics), Bernard Wilson (football pioneer) and Christina Wirth (Ricketts) (women’s basketball).
The event kicks off at 5 p.m. on Feb. 28 and fans may purchase tickets to the event for $75 or will have the option to buy a combined ticket to the event and Vanderbilt's home basketball game against Missouri the following day for $100.
Today's Commodores Schedule:
Men's Basketball: No. 24 Vanderbilt at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m. CT., SEC Network
Swimming and Diving: vs. Southern Illinois, Nashville
Men's Tennis: vs. Belmont, Nashville
Commodore Results:
Women's Tennis: Vanderbilt 6, MTSU 1
Women's Tennis: Vanderbilt 4, Bellarmine 0
Did You Notice?
Marlen Sewell was named the January Man of the Month for the Vanderbilt football program. Vanderbilt is honoring a student-athlete who exemplifies discipline, respect, and spirit both on and off the field. The selection criteria includes excellence in community service, strength and conditioning, nutrition, academics, and a commitment to training and recovery.
Countdown to Vanderbilt's 2025 Football Season Opener
210 days
Commodores Quote of the Day:
"Who knows? Amid world beating hearts, The tumult and the Shouting starts."- Grantland Rice