Mark H. Carter Contributes $1.5 Million to NIL Initiative: The Anchor, March 13, 2025

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington argues his case during the first half at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
The Vanderbilt University men's basketball team NIL initiatives just received a significant gift from alumnus Mark H. Carter.

The University announced on Wednesday a $1.5 million matching gift challenge from Carter to support the men's basketball team. According to the University, Carter will match all gifts and pledges up to $1.5 million in an effort to continue funding the team's NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) efforts.

Carter, a 1998 graduate of Vanderbilt with a bachelor of engineering degree, also recently endowed the head coaching position, naming it the Mark H. Carter and Family Men’s Basketball Head Coach. The position is currently held by Mark Byington, who is in his first season as head coach of the men's team.

Carter will match all gifts up to $1.5 million and it will help support Anchor Impact, which is the official collective of the school.

