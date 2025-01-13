Vanderbilt Commodores Women’s Tennis Dominates Singles at Miami Event
The Vanderbilt Commodores wrapped up their long weekend in Coral Gables, Fla., by winning every women’s singles match to bolster their No. 21 overall ranking at the Miami Spring Invite.
The Commodores claimed victories in all seven matches, six of which came against Miami Hurricanes.
Célia-Belle Mohr defeated Miami’s Jaquelyn Ogunwale, 6-2, 7-6 (5), which was followed by a victory by No. 26-ranked Bridget Stammel, who beat Miami’s No. 70-ranked Raquel Gonzalez, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-1.
As the day continued, the Commodores kept rolling. No. 78-ranked Valeria Ray beat Miami’s Xinyi Nong, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, and then Trinetra Vijayakumar defeated Miami’s Aely Arai, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.
The last three matches started with Vandy’s Sonya Macavei beating Miami’s Savannah Webster in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, followed by Sophia Webster’s victory over Miami’s Maria Paula Vargas (Miami), 6-3, 6-4.
Amy Stevens wrapped up the day with the only victory over a non-Miami player, as she defeated Oklahoma’s Emma Ghirardato, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
Before that, Vanderbilt lost all four of its doubles matches.
“I love this tournament because we get such good competition in before kicking off the dual match season,” Head Coach Aleke Tsoubanos said. “It was a weekend of four top-25 teams going at it with each other, and overall I think we competed pretty well.”
The invite featured four Top 25 teams, so the Commodores were tested throughout their time in Miami.
Next for Vanderbilt is its first team scoring event of the campaign, as they’ll host SMU and Western Kentucky in a doubleheader on Sunday.
After that, the Commodores go to Ann Arbor, Mich., to face UC Santa Barbara.
SEC action starts on Feb. 23 as the Commodores travel to Columbia to take on Missouri. Vanderbilt then hosts Mississippi State in the home opener on Feb. 28.
The SEC Tournament is at Auburn from April 17-21.