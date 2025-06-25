Vanderbilt Soccer Announces 2025 Season Schedule
Vanderbilt women’s soccer team announced its 2025 season schedule on Wednesday that will begin with an exhibition match on August 4 against Bowling Green.
The Commodores are coming off a 2024 season that saw them advance to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the first-time in program history.
The upcoming season for Vanderbilt will feature 10 teams that reached the NCAA Tournament including Arkansas and Mississippi, both of whom advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the tournament.
Vanderbilt ended the 2024 season 10-4-7 overall and 4-2-4 in SEC play. The Commodores lost their only SEC Tournament game to Alabama 2-1, but still made the NCAA Tournament. After beating Lipscomb 4-1, the Commodores upset No. 1 seeded Florida State.
Vanderbilt forced a 3-3 tie with the Seminoles and wound up winning 4-3 on penalty kicks.
Here’s the complete 2025 schedule for the Commodores:
2025 Vanderbilt Soccer Schedule
August 4 vs. Bowling Green
August 9 vs. Virginia Tech (Maryville, Tenn.)
August 14 vs. Austin Peay
August 17 vs. Louisville
August 21 at Tennessee Tech
August 24 at Memphis
August 29 vs. Yale
September 4 vs. Georgetown
September 7 at Middle Tennessee
September 12 vs. LSU
September 18 at Arkansas
September 21 vs. Oklahoma
September 26 at Texas
October 2 vs. Auburn
October 5 at Kentucky
October 10 vs. Missouri
October 16 at Mississippi State
October 19 vs. Tennessee
October 26 at South Carolina
November 2-9 at SEC Tournament (Pensacola, Fla.)
December 5-8 at Women’s College Cup (CPKC Stadium, Kansas City)