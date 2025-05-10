3-Star Texas DL Recruit Commits to Vanderbilt
It’s been a productive week for the Vanderbilt football program, despite spring practices being over with a few weeks now and preseason practices still a long way off.
A day after receiving a commitment from wide receiver Kahden Smith, the Commodores received a commitment from defensive lineman Daryl Campbell, a three-star recruit at Katy Paetow High School in Katy, Texas.
Campbell is the No. 43 defensive lineman prospect in the nation and No. 59 overall prospect in the Lone Star state. He picked Vanderbilt over offers from SMU, North Carolina, Texas Tech and Houston. He’s the eight high school recruit to commit to the Commodores as part of the 2026 recruiting class, all of whom have been rated as three-star recruits by the major recruiting services.
Vanderbilt Commodores Recruiting Class of 2026
Team Rankings - Through May 9, 2025
247Sports: No. 35
On3: No. 39
Rivals: No. 35
Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. – Katy, Texas (Committed 05/09/2025)