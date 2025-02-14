Recruiting Rundown: Vanderbilt Lands in Final Schools for 4-Star Offensive Tackle
Despite a mostly quiet week on the recruiting front for the Commodores with the dead period in full swing, Vanderbilt still managed to potentially position themselves for an elite prospect in next year's class.
2026 4-Star offensive tackle Bryce Gilmore from Prosper, Texas officially released his list of top-six schools this week, naming the Commodores among Penn State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Arizona State and Texas Tech.
Gilmore is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 19 player at his position in the nation and the No. 27 player overall in the state of Texas. Standing at 6-foot-4, 270 lbs., he possesses excellent size for the position. He is a mauler in the run game, using his big fram to push defenders around with ease, but he can also stuff a pass rusher with quick footwork and a strong initial punch.
Top 2026 Commodores target KD Jones, a running back from Jenks, Oklahoma, took to social media this week to share a graphic sent to him by Vanderbilt. Utilizing his, "Batman," nickname, the picture features the 5-foot-10, 175 lb. prospect in front of the iconic bat signal.
He captioned the photo simply with, "#AnchorDown". In two seasons of varsity football, Jones has run for over 2,000 yards with 19 touchdowns and also has over 300 yards through the air with three scores. Could this mean the Commodores are closing in on another 2026 commitment?
Vanderbilt also lined up a visit this week with 2026 4-Star cornerback Caden Harris. He is set to take a trip around the SEC this summer, beginning on May 30th in Nashville before making stops at Auburn, Georgia and Alabama as well.
One of the top ranked players in the state of Tennessee, Harris is from Brownsville and suits up for the Haywood Tomcats. In 2024, seeing time on both offense and defense, he finished with an impressive 782 receiving yards and eleven touchdowns to go along with 30 total tackles, seven pass deflections and an interception.
247Sports ranks the 6-foot, 160 lb. corner as the No. 4 player in the Volunteer State and the No. 14 player in the nation at his position.
Another top Vanderbilt target, running back Evan Hampton from Owensboro, Kentucky, locked in an official visit with the Indiana Hoosiers for May 2nd this week. He recently named the Commodores in his top-seven schools, which also included the Hoosiers as well as Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, Louisville, Duke and West Virginia.
Vanderbilt extended an offer this week to 2026 tight end prospect Kamdon Gillespie from Mooresville, North Carolina. Though unrated by major recruiting outlets currently, Gillespie is a big bodied tight end with the ability to dominate in the run game as a blocker. He stands at 6-foot-3, 245 lbs., giving him the perfect build to shove around defenders and clear lanes for his running back.
2025 Football Signees
- CB Vanzale Hinton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Paducah, Kentucky (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Cayden Daniels, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Cordele, Georgia (signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE George Okorie, 6-foot-1, 222 lbs. - Nigeria (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Jake Stanish, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Napierville, Illinois (12/04/2024)
- LB Josiah Broxton, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Tallahassee, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Austin Howard, 6-foot-1, 226 lbs. - Bartlett, Tennessee (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Jack Elliott, 5-foot-11, 195 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Gabe Fields, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Saint Joseph, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Davin Chandler, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Berlin, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Carson Lawrence, 6-foot-2, 194 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Cameran Dickson, 6-foot, 170 lbs. - Corpus Christi, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Lebron Hill, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Hammond, Indiana (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Kayleb Barnett, 5-foot-8, 150 lbs. - Janks, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
Stay locked into the Vanderbilt football recruiting tracker for more on the 2026 class and beyond.