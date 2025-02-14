Vanderbilt Commodores Football Recruiting Tracker: Class 2026
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea and his football staff are already putting together the foundation of the 2026 recruiting class.
Take a look at each of the commitments thus far in this year's class, as well as an early preview at 2027 and beyond. This listing will be regularly updated as necessary.
Class of 2026
Team Rankings - Through Feb. 14, 2024
247Sports: No. 49
On3: NR
Rivals: No. 54
Commitments (2)
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
1. Daniel Vollmer - Cincinnati, Ohio
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 637 nationally, No. 49 position, No. 29 state
On3: No. 698 nationally, No. 53 position, No. 32 state
Rivals: not ranked
2. Michael Mitchell, Jr. - San Francisco, California
Position: Quarterback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 498 nationally, No. 36 position, No. 54 state
On3: No. 436 nationally, No. 29 position, No. 45 state
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 50 state
Class of 2027
No commitments (yet)
Class of 2025
Team Rankings
247Sports: No. 76
On3: No. 70
Rivals: No. 78
Signings
- CB Vanzale Hinton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Paducah, Kentucky (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Cayden Daniels, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Cordele, Georgia (signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE George Okorie, 6-foot-1, 222 lbs. - Nigeria (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Jake Stanish, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Napierville, Illinois (12/04/2024)
- LB Josiah Broxton, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Tallahassee, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Austin Howard, 6-foot-1, 226 lbs. - Bartlett, Tennessee (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Jack Elliott, 5-foot-11, 195 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Gabe Fields, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Saint Joseph, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Davin Chandler, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Berlin, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Carson Lawrence, 6-foot-2, 194 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Cameran Dickson, 6-foot, 170 lbs. - Corpus Christi, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Lebron Hill, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Hammond, Indiana (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Kayleb Barnett, 5-foot-8, 150 lbs. - Janks, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)