Vanderbilt Football Recruiting Tracker
Clark Lea and his staff currently hold the 74th ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2025, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. While the early signing period has come and gone with the majority of prospects already locking themselves in with their new schools, national signing day is approaching on February 5th as the last chance for teams to add to their 2025 class.
Take a look at each of the signees thus far in this year's class, as well as an early preview at 2026 and beyond.
Class of 2025
Signees (13)
Team Rankings - Through Jan. 31, 2025
247Sports: No. 56
On3: No. 69
Rivals: No. 76
Signings
- CB Vanzale Hinton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Paducah, Kentucky (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Cayden Daniels, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Cordele, Georgia (signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE George Okorie, 6-foot-1, 222 lbs. - Nigeria (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Jake Stanish, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Napierville, Illinois (12/04/2024)
- LB Josiah Broxton, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Tallahassee, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Austin Howard, 6-foot-1, 226 lbs. - Bartlett, Tennessee (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Jack Elliott, 5-foot-11, 195 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Gabe Fields, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Saint Joseph, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Davin Chandler, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Berlin, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Carson Lawrence, 6-foot-2, 194 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Cameran Dickson, 6-foot, 170 lbs. - Corpus Christi, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Lebron Hill, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Hammond, Indiana (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Kayleb Barnett, 5-foot-8, 150 lbs. - Janks, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)
1. Vanzale Hinton - Paducah, Kentucky
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 185 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 807 nationally, No. 73 position, No. 9 state
On3: No. 804 nationally, No. 81 position, No. 11 state
Rivals: not rated
2. Cayden Daniels - Cordele, Georgia
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 972 nationally, No. 88 position, No. 116 state
On3: No. 885 nationally, No. 86 position, No. 103 state
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 47 position, No. 63 state
3. George Okorie - Nigeria
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 222 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1719 nationally, No. 130 position
On3: No. 1563 nationally, No. 170 position
Rivals: not rated
4. Jake Stanish - Napierville, Illinois
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1474 nationally, No. 110 position, No. 40 state
On3: No. 1559 nationally, No. 139 position, No. 40 state
Rivals: not rated
5. Josiah Broxton - Tallahassee, Florida
Position: Linebacker
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 210 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 807 nationally, No. 84 position, No. 106 state
On3: No. 803 nationally, No. 87 position, No. 102 state
Rivals: not rated
6. Austin Howard - Bartlett, Tennessee
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 226 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 404 nationally, No. 47 position, No. 12 state
On3: No. 343 nationally, No. 35 position, No. 9 state
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 50 position, No. 21 state
7. Jack Elliott - Chicago, Illinois
Position: Quarterback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 195 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1095 nationally, No. 66 position, No. 29 state
On3: No. 1080 nationally, No. 63 position, No. 27 state
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 20 position, No. 19 state
8. Gabe Fields - Saint Joseph, Missouri
Position: Running back
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 200 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1419 nationally, No. 112 position, No. 20 state
On3: No. 1440 nationally, No. 112 position, No. 21 state
Rivals: not ranked
9. Davin Chandler - Berlin, Maryland
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus:
247Sports:
On3:
Rivals:
10. Carson Lawrence - Chattanooga, Tennessee
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 194 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 725 nationally, No. 62 position, No. 24 state
On3: No. 655 nationally, No. 57 position, No. 21 state
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 38 state
11. Cameran Dickson - Corpus Christi, Texas
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 830 nationally, No. 120 position, No. 124 state
On3: No. 866 nationally, No. 132 position, No. 121 state
Rivals: not ranked
12. Lebron Hill - Hammond, Indiana
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 180 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1000 nationally, No. 148 position, No. 20 state
On3: No. 862 nationally, No. 130 position, No. 18 state
Rivals: not ranked
13. Kayleb Barnett - Jenke, Oklahoma
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 150 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1095 nationally, No. 156 position, No. 21 state
On3: No. 1079 nationally, No. 164 position, No. 20 state
Rivals: not ranked
Class of 2026
Commitments (1)
Team Rankings - Through Jan. 31, 2025
247Sports: No. 55
On3: No. 56
Rivals: No. 51
Commits
1. QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California
1. Michael Mitchell, Jr. - San Francisco, California
Position: Quarterback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 498 nationally, No. 36 position, No. 54 state
On3: No. 436 nationally, No. 29 position, No. 45 state
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 50 state
Class of 2027
No commitments (yet)